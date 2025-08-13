ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG LAUNCHES OPERATION ROBOCALL ROUNDUP, ISSUES WARNING LETTERS TO 37 TELECOM COMPANIES

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced the launch of Operation Robocall Roundup, a multistate effort by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to crack down on robocalls across the country. Attorney General Tong and 50 bipartisan attorneys general are sending warning letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they act now to stop illegal robocalls being routed through their networks.

“Robocalls aren’t just annoying, they are a primary pathway for scammers to steal information and inflict serious financial harm. We are cracking down on the country’s worst scam enablers with the full weight of 50 attorneys general across the nation. If you receive a call or a text from someone you do not recognize, do not answer, do not engage, and report it to us,” said Attorney General Tong.

Help bolster investigations in Connecticut by reporting your robocalls to www.ct.gov/agcomplaints. Connecticut’s website complaint intake is enabled to gather robocall-specific complaint data.

These providers haven’t complied with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules about responding to government traceback requests, haven’t registered in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases, or haven’t filed a plan that describes how they will reduce illegal robocalls on their network. By disregarding these simple rules, these companies are allowing robocallers onto their phone networks and then passing their calls on to other downstream providers until they reach the phones of Connecticut residents.

The task force is also sending the letters to 99 downstream providers that accept call traffic from the 37 companies, so that they know they’re doing business with bad actors that are not willing to follow the rules that apply to everyone equally.

The FCC is also taking a close look at several of these companies. It announced yesterday that it will be removing seven of these providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database, which means that other providers will no longer be allowed to accept and route any calls from their networks.

The voice service providers receiving warning letters are:

1. Advantage Investors LLC

2. Alpha Stream

3. Ananya Traders LLC

4. Ariyan Khan

5. BBT Voice Private Limited

6. Belthrough

7. BPO VoIP

8. Collection 3 LLC

9. Communications and Telephone Systems Co.

10. Dial Vista Corp.

11. DigitalOcean, LLC

12. Dtel Network LLC

13. End Zone Financial Services

14. EON Telecom Inc.

15. Family Communication Inc.

16. Fiber Flux VOIP

17. First Tele Communications Inc.

18. Flow VOIP LLC

19. Globe Tech Solutions

20. Higher Response Marketing, Inc.

21. HK KwaiFong Group Limited

22. Infinity SIP LLC

23. Lexico Telecom LTD / Lextel LTD

24. Mexico IP Phones LLC

25. Nexusphere VOIP LLC

26. Pleedex LLC

27. Quantum Link VOIP LLC

28. Ringnition

29. SK Teleco LLC

30. SkyPulse VOIP

31. Stacy Newsome LNCC LCC

32. Telnextrix LLC

33. Terra Voip

34. TheVisionConnect

35. Tiera Enterprises LLC

36. Voip Torque

37. Whisl Telecom, LLC / Telconus / Telcon US / Telcon Voice

In 2022, 51 attorneys general joined forces to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is led by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The Task Force investigates and takes legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the United States.