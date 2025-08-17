BLUMENTHAL & BLACKBURN URGE META TO SHUT DOWN INSTRAGRAM MAP FEATURE TO PROTECT KIDS

[Hartford, CT] – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (D-TN) sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to shut down Instagram’s new map feature, which would put children’s safety at risk by allowing them to expose their location to dangerous individuals, including pedophiles and traffickers.

“We write to express our concern with the introduction of Instagram’s new map feature, which would allow individuals to share their location in real time with users around the world. For years, we have sounded the alarm regarding real time location sharing on social media platforms—specifically when it comes to underage users—and we again urge you to protect children’s safety instead of potentially exposing their location to dangerous individuals online, including pedophiles and traffickers,” wrote the senators.

“Instagram’s new Map feature will share a user’s last active location with other individuals using the application. While Meta has argued that the feature is inactive unless users opt in to sharing their location, some consumers have reported that their location was automatically shared without their consent. This addition is a cause of particular concern for us when it comes to children and teens that are active on Instagram. Meta’s platforms have been consciously designed to prioritize profit over the protection of its most vulnerable users: our children,” continued the senators. “While Meta has argued that parents with supervision settings on their children’s accounts have control over their location settings, it is clear that existing parental controls are not sufficient. Meta has made it difficult for parents to fully understand or utilize parental controls, leading to abuse, exploitation, and victimization of these precious children.”

“Meta’s track record on protecting children online—even in recent days—is abysmal. From deploying AI chatbots that engaged in sexually explicit conversations with minors to continuing to use kids as products, one can only assume that Instagram’s introduction of real time location sharing will be used to further addict children to social media. Investigations have found in the past that Instagram’s algorithms promote underage-sex content and often facilitate communication between minors and adults. As you know, children often accept follow requests from individuals they do not know personally. Allowing children to share their real time location and more readily displaying where they take pictures to strangers—many of whom may be pedophiles and traffickers—will only increase the dangers children face online due to your inaction. Your company has repeatedly shown that it will always fail to protect children’s lives—unless we pass legislation like the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act. Allowing the geolocation of minors on your platform is just the latest example of this sad reality,” concluded the senators. “We urge you to immediately abandon Instagram’s map feature and instead institute meaningful protections for children online—they deserve nothing less.”

Video of Senator Blumenthal’s press conference today in New Haven is available here.

The full text of the letter is available here.