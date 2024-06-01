Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Sexual Assault of a Minor – Arrest Made

May 31, 2024

In February of 2024, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor.
The investigation was assumed by the Special Victims Unit. During the investigation detectives identified Marc Lugo as the suspect in the assault and secured an arrest warrant for his arrest through Stamford Superior Court.
On May 31, 2024 Special Victims Unit Detectives located Lugo in Norwalk and placed him under arrest.

