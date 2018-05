WHO: Mayor Joseph Ganim, Religious leaders, City Council and community members

WHAT: Mayor Joe Ganim to join City of Bridgeport clergy and community members for the National Day of Prayer. Prayer, music and food trucks will unite religious denominations and community in peace.

WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 12:00 PM

WHERE: Washington Park Gazebo, Barnum and Noble Avenues, Bridgeport, CT

