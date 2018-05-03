Bridgeport News: Homeowner Son Puts Out Fire With Garden Hose

8:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for Samuel Jordon Jr. who jumped out of a second story window barefooted to put out a fire on his front porch? A call originally went out for a fire in the 300 block of Hanover Street, it turned out to be 2 Lombard Court. Firefighters said it was a porch fire put out by the homeowner so I figured it couldn’t be too big and headed back. A short time later I hear firefighters saying “all hands working” so I headed back to the scene. When I pulled up to the scene I saw the assistant chief and I asked if there was a fire or not. He chuckled and said it was the homeowner that put it out with a garden hose and he did “a hell of a job”! He told me to go see the damage, I couldn’t believe the extent of the damage myself. If Samuel Jordon Jr. hadn’t sprung into action this would have been an extensive fire. I loved his sense of humor! Well done Samuel!