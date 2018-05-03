Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Homeowner Son Puts Out Fire With Garden Hose

8:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for Samuel Jordon Jr. who jumped out of a second story window barefooted to put out a fire on his front porch?  A call originally went out for a fire in the 300 block of Hanover Street, it turned out to be 2 Lombard Court.  Firefighters said it was a porch fire put out by the homeowner so I figured it couldn’t be too big and headed back.  A short time later I hear firefighters saying “all hands working” so I headed back to the scene.  When I pulled up to the scene I saw the assistant chief and I asked if there was a fire or not.  He chuckled and said it was the homeowner that put it out with a garden hose and he did “a hell of a job”!  He told me to go see the damage, I couldn’t believe the extent of the damage myself.  If Samuel Jordon Jr. hadn’t sprung into action this would have been an extensive fire.  I loved his sense of humor!  Well done Samuel!

