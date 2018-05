UPDATE: UPDATED: Updated radio reports from Bridgeport and State Police say it was shooting at cars on the highway not just a gun-waving incident.

3:48 UPDATE – State police reports a second incident from the same car in New Haven on I-95

3:30pm–#cttraffic–#Stratford CT– State police are investigating a gun waving incident on I-95 northbound between exits 31 and 32 involving a Ford Focus.

This news report is made possible by;