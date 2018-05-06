# Norwalk CT–The pictured individual is a person of interest in vehicle burglaries that occurred in the underground parking garage at 93 Richards Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)