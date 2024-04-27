Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Young Women’s Minuteman Race

ByAlex

Apr 27, 2024

(Westport, CT) On Sunday, April 28th, the Westport Young Women’s League will be hosting their annual Minuteman Race from 7:00am to 11:00am. The road race begins at Compo Beach and uses many of the roads in the Compo Beach area. Organizers are expecting approximately 1300 participants. Roads in the area will be open to vehicular traffic, but motorists are advised to travel through the area safely as there
will be a significant increase of pedestrians on the roads during this event.

