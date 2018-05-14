Monroe News: Chemical Fire – One Burned

2:20 pm on May 14th, fire, EMS and police were called to Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. located at At approximatelyon May 14th, fire, EMS and police were called to Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. located at 50 Cambridge Drive in Monroe for a reported fire in the building with an injured party. This was a chemical fire that was extinguished prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Two employees were injured in the incident and transported to a local hospital by EMS. I have no further information regarding the extent of their injuries or condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Monroe Fire Marshal’s Office and the State of CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

