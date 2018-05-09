Want To Be A Firefighter?

Multiple fire agencies within the State of Connecticut area are seeking applicants to establish eligibility lists for the position of Firefighter. These departments will be testing as a consortium and one application will grant applicants the ability to apply to all departments. Apply through IOSOLUTIONS.com. Test dates will be scheduled for the week of June 16-23, 2018. Locations to be announced. Local Fire Chiefs through the Connecticut Career Fire Chiefs Association are offering a single testing process for candidates to apply and compete for firefighter positions in 11 Fire Departments. The Chiefs have collectively contracted with a national testing company, IO Solutions, to test candidates for entry-level positions.

Now for the first time, applicants can take a single exam to qualify for career opportunities in any of the departments which they meet the minimum qualifications. Fire Departments have recognized that attracting the best candidates was expensive and time-consuming for both for the municipalities and the applicants as well. This Statewide approach to testing will save departments thousands in contract fees and countless hours in test administration. Additionally, it has been long recognized that applicants are testing in multiple communities so the administration of a Statewide test is a logical solution for the applicants as well. Applicants are paying local application fees, taking time off from work and traveling long distances to compete for firefighting positions.

The Statewide test format eliminates that redundancy of those efforts and expenses. The Connecticut Career Fire Chiefs are committed to cost-effective solutions to our common problems. Statewide testing improves the testing process and reduces cost. This welcome budget and administrative relief is an important part of the Chief’s commitment maintaining high-quality emergency services for our communities. Participating Fire Departments: Branford East Hartford Farmington Fairfield Mansfield Naugatuck New Canaan North Haven South Fire District Middletown Westport Wilton For more information contact: Denis McCarthy, Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Fairfield Fire Department 140 Reef Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 203-254- 4713.

