Norwalk News: Sexual Assault Arrest

#Nowralk CT–On December 22, 2014, Norwalk Department of Police Service received information that Antonio Lazaro Torres-Rodriguez had been sexually abusing a child in Norwalk over a prolonged period of time. An investigation was quickly initiated, revealing that a second juvenile victim was involved. The assigned investigator, Detective Tim Marquis of the Special Victims Unit, secured an arrest warrant for Torres-Rodriguez. While attempting to take Torres-Rodriguez into custody, it was learned that he had fled Connecticut. He was tracked across multiple states, eventually eluding law enforcement.

On March 12, 2018, Torres-Rodriguez was arrested in Orlando, FL for Driving Under the Influence. Despite having provided a false name to Orlando authorities, Torres- Rodriguez’s fingerprints revealed his true identity as well as the fact that he had an active arrest warrant stemming from the Norwalk incident. Orlando authorities contacted Norwalk Police.

On May 8, 2018, Detective Marquis and Sergeant Orr traveled to Orlando, took Torres- Rodriguez into custody, and transported him back to Norwalk without incident. Antonio Lazaro Torres- Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on May 9, 2018. Arrested: Antonio Lazaro Torres-Rodriguez, 39, with no fixed address.

Charges: Sexual Assault 1st (two counts), Risk of Injury to a Minor (two counts), Intentional Cruelty to persons (two counts). Bond: $1,000,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)