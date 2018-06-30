Bridgeport News: Warrant Nets Guns and Drugs

2:30pm–6/27/2018 #Bridgeport CT– After an investigation initiated by neighborhood complaints the Connecticut State Police with the Bridgeport Gang Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at 281 Thorme Street. Michael Barkley of 281 Thorme Street was taken into custody without incident. 281 Thorme Street is less than a block away from Blackham Elementary School.

During the execution of the search warrant officers located 2 handguns (Glock 17-9mm and a Glock 31- .357 caliber), 507 grams of marijuana, 6.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 15 Oxycodone pills, $4665 in cash, scales, packaging materials, 130 rounds of mixed ammunition and hundreds of cartridge casing and bullets used to manufacture .45 caliber rounds.

Barkley was charged with various weapons and narcotics offenses to include the sale of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, operating a drug factory, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle and possession of a high capacity magazine.