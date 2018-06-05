Bridgeport News: Demolition Begins On Boys and Girls Club

#Bridgeport CT– Demolition began on the Wakeman’s Boys and Girl Club located at 555 Madison Avenue today. This was a long time in coming said Mayor Ganim. City Council Member Jeanette Herron said City council member Tom McCarthy began the push for a new club for over fourteen years and Jeanette has been pushing for over twelve years. A fire tore through the club in February of this year. Mayor Ganim credited state representative Steven Stafstrom with maintaining the money earmarked for this project from being cut by the state. Wakeman’s Boys and Girls Club Board of Trustees Jack Collins said he expects the new club’s ribbon cutting sometime in the end of 2019.