Pursuit Update

#Bridgeport CT– In a story you saw first on DoingItLocal, a pursuit that began in Bridgeport and into Brookfield, state police apprehended two later in the day. State police said the entered the pursuit while in Newtown but they lost sight of the white Honda. Around 7:10, the pursuit began around 6:30 in Bridgeport. The vehicle was seen near exit 14 of Route 84 and engaged in pursuit to exit 17 around exit 14 when it entered Route 8 south of Waterbury. The Honda crashed on Charles Street off exit 30 and the occupants fled on foot. Waterbury Police and a State Police K9 located the suspect who ran to a neighboring home to evade the police. Police was alerted to the suspect and apprehended Kenneth Daryll Jones.

A loaded pistol with an attached 50 round drum magazine was located in the vehicle. Jones was charged with home invasion, criminal mischief, burglary 2nd, breach of peace, interfering, criminal trespass, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit, possessing a high capacity magazine, evading responsibility, operating without a license, operating under suspension and risk of injury to a minor. A juvenile was also arrested in relation to this case.