Fairfield News: Reminder Not To Leave Kids/Pets In Hot Cars

#Fairfield CT–State Representative Brenda Kupchick (R-132) united with Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to remind residents about Fairfield’s ongoing “Heat Kills: If you Love ‘em Don’t Leave ‘em” initiative. First started in 2015, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving children & pets in hot cars.

Rep. Kupchick also shared the legislature’s passage of a transportation bill that extends “Good Samaritan” law protections to people who break into hot cars to save animals. Originally, this legal protection only existed in the case of entering a car to save a child. Now, bystanders should feel empowered to act as necessary in the case of animals, as well, if the animal appears to be in urgent distress.