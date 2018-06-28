Southport News: Firefighter Injured Fighting A Garage Fire

Fire Department Update: FAIRFIELD, CT, 6/29/2018: On Thursday evening at 6:38 PM the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a structure fire at 1300 Mill Hill Road. Engines 1, 3, 4, 5, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Car 3 responded. Engine 4 arrived on scene and reported smoke showing from a large detached garage. Units used multiple hand lines to aggressively battle this fire. Incident Commander, Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood, stated that the homeowners were very lucky the fire was discovered in the early stages by a delivery person or the damage could have been much worse. One firefighter suffered serious facial injuries and was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response. His injuries were not life-threatening. The last fire unit cleared the scene at 9:25PM Shortly after the alarm was received for Mill Hill Road the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received a call for smoke in a structure at 744 Gilbert Highway. Fairfield Engine 2, Car 5, and a mutual aid assignment from the Westport Fire Department responded. Westport units arrived on scene and reported the invisible dog fence transformer in the residence had shorted out, possibly as a result of the lightning strike, causing a smoke condition in the residence. There were no reported injuries. The last unit cleared the scene at 7:34PM. The cause of both fire are being investigated by the Fairfield Fire Marshal.

6:40pm–#Southport CT– A Fairfield firefighter received a facial cut battling a garage fire on Mill Hill Road. The garage was twenty feet from the home.

A short time later a resident on Gilbert Highway reported a smoke condition on the 2nd floor due to a lightning strike. Fairfield called Westport for mutual aid to cover that call which turned out to be a shorted electrical panel.

