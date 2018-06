#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Fire Department held a promotion and swearing in ceremony at Bridgeport City Hall at 45 Lyon Terrace Wednesday. Thirteen new recruits were added to the ranks bringing the department to fully staffed for the first time in many years.

Henry Polite was promoted to Fire Marshal. Lamont Jones and Montique Pettway-Moore were promoted to Lieutenant. Promoted to Pumper Engineer is Michael Kamszik, Joao Santos, Mark Bryant, Daniel Russo, Dayshon Smith and Nathaniel Quiles.