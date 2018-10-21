#Stratford CT– Here is a police press release regarding the shooting in Stratford we were first to report:

Davonte Whitehurst age 19 of Bridgeport was arrested in Stratford for several charges stemming from an argument at 445 Wiklund Avenue. At approximately 1045pm on October 20th Officers responded to a report of an assault and shots fired on Wiklund Avenue. The caller stated that someone had been shot at the residence.

The investigation determined that Whitehurst had shot a male victim in the leg after a brief verbal argument. The victim is the ex-boyfriend of the girl that Whitehurst was visiting. The victim showed up at the residence, uninvited and possibly started the confrontation. Whitehurst fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. While en route officers spotted Whitehurst running on Wiklund Avenue near Canaan Road. He was stopped by officers at which time the firearm was recovered and Whitehurst detained prior to arrest. The victim received non-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Whitehurst was charged with the following; Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Reckless Endangerment First Degree. Bond was set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 31, 2018

(Stratford Police Press Release)