UPDATE: A stocky white male with a hoodie pulled tight over his face, no ski mask.

7:25pm–#Bridgeport CT– An employee of Subway at 2385 Fairfield Avenue called the police to report that when he went out to empty the trash that someone wearing all black and a black ski mask attempting to rob the store but fled down Wilson Street after he realized he couldn’t get in the store.

