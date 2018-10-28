Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Fire Department Awards

#Bridgeport CT–Today, Mayor Ganim joined Bridgeport Fire Chief Thode and family members to name Bridgeport Firefighter of the Year for the first time in five years. Firefighters who have displayed courageous acts within the Bridgeport community were honored with a Medal of Valor, Gold Star, and Leadership Award. The ceremony was held at Fairchild Wheeler School at 840 Old Town Road. The awards program is designed to pay tribute to the brave and gallant firefighters for their many acts of bravery and compassion to the residents and visitors of Bridgeport.