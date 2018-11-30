Look Who’s Doing It Local!

It was a pleasure to meet Joseph and Buddy Ontra of Ontra Stone Concepts at 541 Central Avenue in Bridgeport. We are standing near their CNC machine which allows them to make precise cuts of the stone guided by the computer and the stone artisans at Ontra Stone.

Buddy is a member of the Natural Stone Institute, Stone Fabricators Alliance, National Kitchen and Bath Association, and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Fairfield County. These organizations call on Buddy to speak at industry trade shows and moderate panel discussions attended by other fabricators. He has published numerous articles in trade journals and is nationally renowned as an industry expert, and is a certified speaker with the Natural Stone Institute.

In November of 2016, Ontra Stone Concepts became one of only five fabricators in the state of Connecticut, and the 93rd in America, to achieve the distinction of Natural Stone Institute Accredited fabricator.

