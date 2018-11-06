Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim is reminding residents that Open Enrollment for health coverage has begun and runs until December 15, 2018. Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Connecticut residents can apply for health insurance through Access Health CT.

“I encourage all residents in need of health coverage to apply as soon as possible,” said Mayor Ganim. “We have entered into the flu season and it is important that you and your family members are insured in the case of illness. It is also the time to consider other health insurance providers. Maintaining proper health coverage ensures residents avoid being penalized on their tax returns.”

In order to enroll outside of the designated enrollment period, an individual must qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Qualifications for the Special Enrollment Period include: getting married, having a baby, or losing other health coverage.

For more information or to apply, go to AccessHealthct.com.

