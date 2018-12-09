Bridgeport News: Homicide #10

#Bridgeport CT– A gunshot victim was located this morning on the shore adjacent to the launch ramp at Seaview Avenue/ Newfield Avenue. The unidentified victim is described as a Caucasian female, heavy set build, short cropped hair who has multiple tattoos and body and facial piercings. The victim is believed to be between 25-40 years old. She was wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater with white print and short black boots. The victim was wearing a blond colored braided wig with a scarf attached. Anyone who may know the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).