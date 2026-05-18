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Easton EMS Shows Off New Headquarters During EMS Week

ByStephen Krauchick

May 18, 2026

Easton Volunteer EMS opened the doors to its newly renovated headquarters on Sport Hill Road just as National EMS Week began, making the timing especially fitting. EMS Week recognizes the EMTs, paramedics, and volunteers who provide lifesaving emergency care before patients ever reach the hospital, and in Easton, this year’s recognition came with a major upgrade for those crews.

The building has a long history in town and originally served as a firehouse, but it was not designed for modern emergency medical service. Over the years, EMS inherited spaces left behind from the fire department era, including a bar, dance floor, and smoking lounge, which may have fit an old social hall, but were not practical for today’s ambulance operations, training, equipment storage, or crew needs.

The renovation turned that outdated space into a modern EMS headquarters, with improved ambulance bay access, upgraded office and training areas, new plumbing, electrical and septic systems, and private sleeping quarters for EMS personnel.

The project cost was estimated at about $4.1 million. Easton voters approved using about $2.95 million from the town’s undesignated fund balance in a February 2025 referendum, with additional funding expected from other sources to reduce the final cost to taxpayers. For Easton EMS, the ribbon cutting was more than a building tour; it marked the transformation of an old firehouse into a facility built around today’s emergency medical response.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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