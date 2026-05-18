Easton EMS Shows Off New Headquarters During EMS Week

Easton Volunteer EMS opened the doors to its newly renovated headquarters on Sport Hill Road just as National EMS Week began, making the timing especially fitting. EMS Week recognizes the EMTs, paramedics, and volunteers who provide lifesaving emergency care before patients ever reach the hospital, and in Easton, this year’s recognition came with a major upgrade for those crews.

The building has a long history in town and originally served as a firehouse, but it was not designed for modern emergency medical service. Over the years, EMS inherited spaces left behind from the fire department era, including a bar, dance floor, and smoking lounge, which may have fit an old social hall, but were not practical for today’s ambulance operations, training, equipment storage, or crew needs.

The renovation turned that outdated space into a modern EMS headquarters, with improved ambulance bay access, upgraded office and training areas, new plumbing, electrical and septic systems, and private sleeping quarters for EMS personnel.

The project cost was estimated at about $4.1 million. Easton voters approved using about $2.95 million from the town’s undesignated fund balance in a February 2025 referendum, with additional funding expected from other sources to reduce the final cost to taxpayers. For Easton EMS, the ribbon cutting was more than a building tour; it marked the transformation of an old firehouse into a facility built around today’s emergency medical response.