Bridgeport News: House Fire

7:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 47 Lenox Avenue. When they arrived they found fire on the first floor and one person suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire extended to the second floor and attic more than likely from the balloon style structure of the home. Firefighters had to open walls to ensure the fire was out and had the scene under control within the hour. The Red Cross was called for just occupant of the multi-family home. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.