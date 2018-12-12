Trumbull Police Arrest Man On Halloween Shooting

#Trumbull CT–On December 11, 2018, Police arrested a Trumbull man for a Halloween shooting that occurred in 2017. Trumbull Police charged Anthony Digirolamo, age 20, of White Plains Road, with various weapons-related charges following an extensive investigation. Trumbull Police Detectives obtained evidence from the scene, reviewed nearby video surveillance footage, conducted numerous interviews and served several search warrants over the past year in their effort to identify those responsible for the shooting. Forensic tests were conducted that provided critical evidence and eyewitnesses were located who identified Digirolamo as the person who fired the gun.

An arrest warrant was issued by the court for Digirolamo which indicated that the incident stemmed from a dispute with the group of youths just prior to the shooting. Although multiple shots were fired, no was injured in the incident. On October 31, 2017, around 9:00 p.m. Trumbull police received multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots in the area of Leffert Road and Unity Road. Responding officers located shell casings in the area but were unable to locate a victim or the shooter. Neighborhood residents reported hearing gunshots around the same time that a group of about twenty youths were in the area and some witnesses told police that a man jumped out of a black vehicle and fired a semi-automatic handgun at those youths. Police then located the large group of youths walking on White Plains Road. Police learned that while trick or treating, the group had been at a home on White Plains Road where Digirolamo resided with his parents. A dispute reportedly occurred where one of the youths allegedly threatened a member of Digirolamo’s family. The youths left the property when they were told that police were being called. Digirolamo then also left the home in his car, which matched the description given by witnesses as the one involved with the shooting. Digirolamo was questioned at his home that night but he denied any involvement.

Anthony Digirolamo was charged with: Carrying a Pistol Without Permit Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle Illegal Discharge of a Firearm Discharge of Firearm on a Public Highway Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree Criminal Attempt of Assault in the First Degree Interfering with Investigation of an Officer. Digirolamo was held on a $75,000 bond for a court date of December 21, 2018.

(Trumbull Police Press Release) Mugshot not provided.