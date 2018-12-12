Bridgeport News: Police Using Shot Spotter

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police will now be using Shot Spotter in the city to detect gunfire. ShotSpotter uses a wide-area network of acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and then precisely and quickly pinpoints the location of the gunfire. In less than a minute, police officers and 911 dispatchers are notified of the fully qualified and validated gunfire incidents, even if no one calls 911 – although the community is always encouraged to report sounds of gunfire. By quickly notifying police in the event of gunfire, ShotSpotter helps speed that response with precise information in order to save lives.