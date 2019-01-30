Connecticut To Be A Sanctuary State?

#Hartford CT– Representative Geoff Luxenberg proposed Bill 5863 to make Connecticut a sanctuary state to “establish Connecticut a sanctuary state where immigrants are protected and able to live, work and pursue happiness without fear”. There is no definition in this bill if the term immigrants are legal or not.

Connecticut Un Estado Santuario para los Imigrantes

#Hartford CT – El representante Geoff Luxenberg propuso una ley, Bill 5863, Connecticut sería un estado de Santuario para “establecer Connecticut un estado santuario donde los inmigrantes están protegidos y capaces de vivir, trabajar y perseguir la felicidad sin temor”. No hay definición en este proyecto de ley si el término inmigrantes es para gentes legales o no.