Moore To Run For Bridgeport Mayor

BRIDGEPORT, CT– Marilyn V. Moore, mother, grandmother, lifelong Bridgeport resident and activist, retired business executive, and current State Senator for the 22nd Senate District, announced that she will run for Mayor of Bridgeport in the November 2019 election.

“This will be a people’s campaign for integrity and transparency in our city government. That’s what I believe in, that’s what I’m going to run on, and that’s what I’m promising as mayor,” Moore said. “I have a vision for our city that is inclusive, transparent and lifts up all the people of Bridgeport. Moore said she understands the needs of the community and their frustration and distrust of the Bridgeport political systems. I believe that government should work for all people–not just a few at the top–and that the voices of our city’s most vulnerable populations need to be heard and addressed. That’s why I will work to reset, reform, and restore the way Bridgeport government performs its duties.”

Moore is forming a candidate committee and will be filing her paperwork this week, which means her campaign will begin raising money and her campaign website will launch shortly. Details on Moore’s platform will also be announced very soon. Improving the quality of life for Bridgeport residents will be the focus of her campaign including an innovative opportunity that will create jobs.

Marilyn’s Story: From Phone Sales to the State Senate

In 1978, Marilyn began her 18-year career at AT&T (then SNET) as an entry-level Christmas temp, selling a new product the company was piloting. She was a natural saleswoman, outselling many of her peers despite facing racial and gender discrimination. The company quickly promoted Marilyn to launch new products across Connecticut. Because of her continued success, Marilyn eventually earned an executive position with the company.

After working across the state in various positions for AT&T, Marilyn retired in 1995 and returned to Bridgeport where she began fighting for women’s health and food justice.

Recognizing the rapid increase in death rates among low-income women of color with breast cancer, in 2002 Marilyn founded and became President and CEO of the Witness Project – a nonprofit which addresses and reduces breast cancer mortality. In this role, Marilyn has helped save thousands of lives by providing women with preventative and curative breast health care and resources.

Marilyn has also fought for food and health equity by serving on several boards in Connecticut, including End Hunger CT, Network Support Team for Connecticut Food System Alliance, and Food Solutions New England. Her efforts resulted in the formation of Bridgeport’s Food Policy Council, which increases the availability of safe, nutritious, and affordable food for Bridgeport residents.

Marilyn’s advocacy work led her to successfully run for the State Senate in 2014. During her first year at the State Capitol, she boldly led the fight for a $15 minimum hourly wage, a battle that continues to be fought in the legislature today. In just four years in the Senate, as a result of her bold advocacy, integrity, and tireless work for her constituents, Marilyn quickly moved up the ranks and was named Deputy President Pro-Tempore in 2016 and Senate Chair of the Bonding Subcommittee in 2018. Most recently Marilyn was named by Governor Ned Lamont to Co-Chair the Women’s Policy Transition Committee.

As a lifelong Bridgeport resident and community activist, and a fierce leader, Marilyn has been a driving force in health equity, education, a living wage, and women’s equality.

Marilyn’s work in private, public, and non-profit sectors proves she has the strength and determination to lead Bridgeport in every capacity, including a tough economy.

