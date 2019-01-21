anim Hosts First Department Head Meeting of 2019 to Recognize Accomplishments, Set Sights on New Goals

Bridgeport, CT –Mayor Ganim hosted the first Monthly Department Head Meeting of 2019 to recap last year’s accomplishments, discuss overcoming challenges, and setting new department goals for the city. The Mayor opened the meeting with his goal of providing savings for city taxpayers, while improving overall economic development and quality of life essentials for residents and businesses. Within this meeting noted accomplishments and goals include:

OPED reported that they are actively working on more than 30 development projects. Some of these projects include:

HarborYard Amphitheatre Civic Block Cherry Street Lofts North End/Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Congress Street Bridge



OPED is also geared up to make improvements on Webster Bank Arena with the $15million in capital that was recently approved.

The Office of Labor Relations reported implementation of The State of Connecticut Partnership Plan 2.0 with almost all city and school unions, representing a city savings of $1.3million and BOE savings of $over $2 million in FY2019. In 2020 the savings is projected to be more than $5 million with the intent to assist the Board of Education with more than half of these savings.

Bridgeport Police Department is in the process of implementing various technology and accountability tools and resources for the purposes of public safety and staff efficiency. These advancements include body and dashcams, NexGen, Shot Spotter, KRONUS. Chief Perez also reported that there was a notable 27% decrease in overall crime.

The Health Department has passed or amended four municipal codes in the last two years. These codes are for the general betterment to “Prevent, Promote, Protect” the health of Bridgeport residents and more specifically in the areas of regulating marketing tobacco to children, and code enforcements for food establishments and the Anti-Blight Program.

The City Attorney’s Office and Finance Departments established a memorandum being re-issued today outlining policies, procedures and rules required by the City’s purchasing regulations. In addition to the memo, the Finance Department in conjunction with Purchasing Department are requiring that all vendor purchases require back-up documentation to be uploaded to the city’s MUNIS purchasing system as part of the procedure.

Public Facilities supported energy efficiency by flipping the switch on the MicroGrid in 2018. Also, the Beardsley Zoo will see improvements in 2019 with the construction of new exhibits for Spider Monkeys and the Andean Bear.

An estimated $5-10 million has been bonded for neighborhood and streetscape improvements and removal of blight with funding to be available as early as March 2019.

The Finance Department focused on re-negotiating city expenditures and utility contracts, with projected annual savings in excess of $1million per year.

More information on the 2019 plans, goals, and savings will follow as developments take shape and the city’s budget is finalized.

“It’s great to recognize our accomplishments. As department heads, we must stay objective, creative, and solution-oriented to provide the best services and opportunities we can for our city and its residents,” said Mayor Ganim. “We must always strive and continue to do better.”

