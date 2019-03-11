Bridgeport News: 3 Shot In Crowded Store 1 Killed

UPDATE:

2019-03-10 @ 7:30pm–Witnesses say that shots were fired into the Food Market located at 842 Connecticut Avenue. Police confirmed that 3 people were shot, 1 seriously the other 2 did not have life-threatening injuries. The shot-spotter activation worked as intended, patrol officers in the area immediately called it into the dispatch center as the rushed to the scene. The pursued a car that was fleeing the scene which turned out to be the victims rushing to the hospital in private vehicle. Bridgeport Police escorted the car to Bridgeport Hospital. The hospital then went into lockdown according to radio reports because of upset family member arriving. Earlier this week a man was shot and killed on Connecticut Avenue near 5th Street in a drive-by shooting.

2019-03-10 @ 7:30pm – Unos testigos dicen que disparos fueron lanzados al Mercado de Alimentos Food Market ubicado en la 842 Avenida Connecticut. La policía confirmó que 3 personas fueron heridas, 1 seriamente los otros 2 no tenían lesiones mortales. La activación del Shot Spotter funcionó, los oficiales fueron llamados inmediatamente. El perseguido un carro que estaba huyendo de la escena que resultó ser las víctimas corriendo al hospital en un vehículo privado. La policía de Bridgeport escoltó el coche al hospital de Bridgeport. El hospital está en shut down porque empezaron a llegar los miembros de la familia. A principios de esta semana un hombre fue asesinado a tiros en la Avenida Connecticut cerca de la calle 5th.