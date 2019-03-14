Bridgeport News: Crash!

2019-03-14 @ 2:10pm– A medical condition is thought to be the reason for this one-car crash on Asylum Street (above the transfer station). The car did not brake and hit a jersey barrier snapping the barrier in half before the vehicle rolled over. Had the barrier not have been there it the vehicle would have hit a building. The man was conscious and talking after firefighters helped extricate him from the vehicle.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Accidente

2019-03-14 @ 2:10pm – Una condición médica se cree que es la razón de este accidente de un carro en la calle Asylum (por encima de la estación de transferencia). El carro no frenó y golpeó una barrera y lo rompió por la mitad antes de que el vehículo se enrolló. Si la barrera no hubiera estado allí el vehículo habría golpeado el edificio. El hombre estaba consciente y hablando después de que los bomberos ayudaron a sacarlo del vehículo.