2019-03-08 @ 10:44–#Bridgeport CT– There is a manhunt for a man dressed in all black after he shot at a home on Wessels Avenue. There is an active manhunt between that area, he was last seen on Hoover Street. Wessels Avenue is directly behind Bullard Haven School, additional School Resource Officers were sent, I’m certain the school went into lock-in/out but do not have confirmation at this time.

This news report is made possible by: