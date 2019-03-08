Statement from Sen. Moore on Internal Affairs Report

Thursday, Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) released the following statement in response to the release of an Office of Internal Affairs report on the misconduct of 17 Bridgeport police officers.

“Today’s revelations of abuse, lies, and misconduct by certain members of the Bridgeport Police Department is truly shocking and heartbreaking. Police investigations are solved, crimes are prevented, and communities are safer when public safety officials have the trust of the community. That trust is shattered after a day like today.

“I believe this report is only the beginning of getting to the truth. The leadership of the city and the police department still have a number of questions to answer. Why was this report held from the public for so long? Who ordered the report to be hidden away? What other incidents like this have occurred? How is future abuse going to be prevented?

“All of this terrible news on the heels of tragic events. The loss of two of our police officers who were wrapped up in this investigation is so painful. My prayers are with the families, friends, and fellow officers going through this harrowing and painful time.”

(Marilyn Moore Press Release)