Ultimate Pet Adoption Party In Bridgeport

March 9th from 11am to 3pm BMW of Bridgeport located at 43 North Avenue, Bridgeport will be hosting a pet adoption party in a partnership of the North Shore Animal League America to help find rescue animals a new loving home!

Adoption fees for the first 5 adopters will be waived so come one in early! Lunch will be catered by Super Duper Weenie.

BMW will also have on display the NEW 3 Series, M8’s and the all-new Z-4 and X7.