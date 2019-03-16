Bridgeport News: Store Robbed

UPDATE: UPDATE: An alert patrol officer on Highland Avenue located the car parking in front of Junco’s and detained the woman. The officers were waiting for the witness to arrive to make the arrest. Even with the car at a stop, you can smell it was burning oil, which our sponsor can fix!

2019-03-16 @ 4:27pm– #Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a white woman with blonde hair in a green car that is smoking after she robbed a store at knifepoint at 2283 East Main Street which Google says is the Money Talks Smart Phone Repair and Unlock Center. It is unknown what the car was smoking.

