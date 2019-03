2019-03-16 @2:25am– Fairfield CT– A pursuit of a stolen car from Fairfield located on Brookside and Mill River ends at the dead end of Pheasant Lane off North Benson. The suspects must have thought the road continued down a driveway and they hit the corner of the house. Police have 3 in custody after K-9 took a bite out of crime of at least one of the suspects. UPDATE: A fourth suspect was caught on Galloping Hill Road.