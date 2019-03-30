Fairfield News: Brush Fire

2019-03-30 @ 2:19pm–#Fairfield CT — Firefighters called to Harvester Road for a brush fire that was encroaching the house according to t radio reports. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it affected the home.

Noticias de Fairfield: Fuego

2019-03-30 @ 2:19 pm–#Fairfield CT – Los bomberos fueron a Harvester Road por un incendio que iba invadir el exterior de la casa de acuerdo con los informes de la radio. Los bomberos extinguieron el fuego antes de que afectara la casa .