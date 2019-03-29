Fairfield News: Man Injured After Railing On 2nd Floor Deck Breaks

2019-03-28 @ 9:11pm–#Fairfield CT– A man is injured after the railing on his 2nd-floor balcony breaks on Warren Avenue. It appears the man while still in his chair when he hit the driveway below. A first responder said he was pretty banged up but he did not know the full extent of his injuries.

Noticias de Bridgeport: La barandilla en el 2º piso se rompe.

2019-03-28 @ 9:11pm – #Fairfield CT – Un hombre esta herido después de la barandilla en su 2º piso en el balcón se rompe en la Avenida Warren. Parece que el hombre todavía estaba en su silla cuando golpeó la entrada de abajo. Un primer respondedor de emergencia dijo que estaba bastante golpeado pero no conocía la magnitud de sus heridas.