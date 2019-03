#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for the Bridgeport Animal Control? Something never achieved before in their history- all the dogs at the shelter have been adopted! Yes, the spring litters will keep them busy in the upcoming months but what an outstanding achievement to start off with zero! I’m told there are still some kitties looking for a home so stop on by at 236 Evergreen Street, their website is here for hours and more info: https://www.bridgeportct.gov/animalcontrol