Fairfield News: Car Break-Ins

2019-03-22 @ 9:48pm– #Fairfield CT– Another car break-in reported in the Post Road area, the second one in the hour. Earlier a car break-in was reported at the YMCA on the Old Post Road. These are locked cars being broken into, the windows have been smashed in according to radio reports.

Noticias de Fairfield: Robos

2019-03-22 @ 9:48pm – #Fairfield CT – Otro carro fue reportado robado en el área de post Road, el segundo en la hora. Más temprano un automóvil con entrada forzada fue reportado en el YMCA en el Old Post Road. Estos son automóviles con seguro, las ventanas se han roto en según los informes de radio.