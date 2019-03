5:31pm UPDATE: State police have closed the highway according to radio reports. Detour if you can.

2019-03-17 @ 5:25pm–#Westport CT– #Fairfield CT–#cttraffic– A three car crash with injuries report on the Merritt Parkway northbound between 42 and 44, about a half mile from Redding Road overpass.

