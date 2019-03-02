Ganim Announces $400,000 in Available Funding For Bridgeport Homeowner Repairs

2018-02-28–Bridgeport, CT- Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that $400,000 of the city of Bridgeport’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been allocated for Bridgeport homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes through The Homeowner Rehabilitation Program (HRP). This program makes funding available for low to moderate income homeowners, that may not be able to afford expensive repairs that could threaten their homeownership health and safety.

“We established the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program to care for the needs of our residents and support them in their homeownership,” said Mayor Joe Ganim. “I have heard from a number of residents who have financial hardships and whose homes are in desperate need of repairs. This program will relieve them of the financial challenges surrounding emergency repairs and ultimately improve the quality of life for them, their families and their neighbors.”

The HRP provides no-interest forgivable loans for up to $25k to qualified homeowners to cover the cost of repairs. Eligible repairs include housing, health code violations, and other repairs that may be needed to make homes safe, habitable and energy efficient. Some examples include roof and window replacements, sewers, plumbing issues, chimneys, gutters and making homes handicapped accessible.

Bridgeport homeowners are invited to identify their needs for repairs and are encouraged to apply. The HRP is subject to all Bridgeport Office of Housing and Community Development and HUD rules and regulations related to administering the CDBG program. Residents that are elderly, handicap, and veterans will take priority. Homeowners with emergency cases, including health and safety issues will also be given priority. This program will not cover the costs of cosmetic repairs to homes. Residents that are approved for funding will have a lien placed on their property for a maximum of five years, after which, the loan will be completely forgiven, and lien released.

To be eligible for this assistance, an applicant must: (1) Be a resident of the City of Bridgeport, (2) Meet financial need requirements, (3) Provide proof of income and homeowners insurance, and (4) The home where repairs are made, must be the applicant’s primary residence for a minimum of five years while participating in the program.

For more information regarding this program and how to apply, visit “bridgeportct.gov/homeowner” or contact Arianna White, Intake Coordinator for the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program, Office of Housing and Community Development, Arianna.white@bridgeportct.gov or call 203-576-8144.

