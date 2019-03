UPDATE: Sorry to report it sounds like a fatal accident. Expect the highway to be shut for an extended period of time for the investigation.

2019-03-03 @ 12:12am– #Milford CT–#Stratford CT–#cttraffic– A multiple car crash on I-95 northbound on the Moses Wheeler Bridge has the highway shut down. One person is pinned and in traumatic arrest according to the radio. Take an alternative route!

