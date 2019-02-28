#Stratford, CT – Stratford EMS Training & Education Center has recently obtained NAEMT(National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians) Training Center status, enabling us to deliver key training courses, such as Geriatric Education, EMS Safety, All Hazards Disaster Response and more.

Stratford EMS (SEMS) is committed to investing in the continuous personal development of its staff, whether paid or volunteer, and to being a standard bearer for nationally and internationally-recognized medical credentials. To be effective in developing the expertise of our EMS Staff, our Training Centers mission is to deliver industry-standard courses. This enables us to build on our corps of professional EMS staff and improve our overall service capabilities directly to the community we serve.

We are already scheduled to run the All Hazards Disaster Response and Geriatric Education within the next few months.

What is a NAEMT Training Center?

NAEMT education aims to provide globally-accredited training to enhance the knowledge and skills of public and private sector emergency medical services (EMS) practitioners from paramedics, emergency medical technicians and emergency medical responders to other professionals providing pre-hospital and out-of-hospital emergency, urgent or preventive medical care.

To further this mission, the NAEMT partners with reputable third-party training providers like SEMS, who have demonstrated their expertise and capacity to conduct the organization’s rigorous training courses to the required international standards.

NAEMT training center status is granted to those who demonstrate a clear commitment to developing and sustaining a quality EMS training program, long term. Training center status demands adherence to a stringent list of criteria and requires accredited centers to undergo periodic assessment to ensure standards are maintained. Learn more or register for training at www.stratfordems.org/ training

Stratford EMS continues it’s commitment to providing high quality EMS to the residents of Stratford, Connecticut.

