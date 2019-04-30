Mike Bellamy Let Go From WICC

2019-04-30 #Bridgeport CT– According to Mike Bellamy’s Facebook page, WICC has let him go. On his page he says “All I can say today is THANK YOU!! To the many people who have written me asking where I was. Yes my time at WICC has come to an end…I want to thank all of the people who listened and supported me over the years. Every single day was an amazing experience with Tony. And you prove to me every day that WICC has the BEST listeners in the world”.

On April 15th I first to report that WEBE108/WICC was traded to Connoisseur Media. Cumulus Media President and CEO Mary G. Berner said, “These transactions are part of the continued execution of our portfolio optimization strategy. Connoisseur Media President Jeffrey Warshaw said “As a resident of WESTPORT, the home to WEBE 108, I am thrilled to add these legendary stations to our CONECTICUT operations.”

Keep us posted Mike, you will be missed!