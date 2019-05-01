Mayor Ganim to Launch New Street Sweeping Program

Bridgeport, CT—As apart of Bridgeport’s beautification initiative “Park City Pickin’ It Up,” Mayor Ganim will launch a new Street Sweeping Program on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The revised Street Sweeping Program states citywide street sweeping will occur twice a month compared to once a month. The sweeping will now also coincide with resident’s assigned recycling day to allow residents to know exactly what day and times streets will be swept. Public Facilities kindly asks that vehicles be removed from roadside parking spaces from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on your assigned street sweeping day.

“This new Street Sweeping Program coordinated with the Recycling Schedule will make it easier for residents to remember and be alerted of street sweeping days,” said Mayor Ganim. “We are asking that residents please move their vehicle between the hours 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. so streets can be swept properly. We need everyone’s support to “pick it up!” and keep Bridgeport clean.”

The new Street Sweeping Program was designed to also ensure recycling employees can safely travel down street with less cars parked alongside of the road. Another added benefit to the new Street Sweeping Program is if sweeping is canceled due to inclement weather or machinery breakdown, it will be conducted on the following recycling day ensuring that all neighborhoods will always be swept.

Street Sweeping and Street Vacuums are one of the most visible aspects of the Public Works Department for citizens and the traveling public. Clean streets not only give the city an overall clean appearance, but aids in helping reduce traffic accidents and pollution in our byways and waterways.

For a schedule of when your street will be swept in conjunction with Recycling dates visit: http://bridgeportct.gov/filestorage/341650/341652/342894/342881/Recycling_Routes__Map.pdf

