Bridgeport News: Ganim All Parks To Open Today

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the City of Bridgeport public parks officially open on Saturday, May 25th for the season. Seaside Park, Beardsley Park and Pleasure Beach will be open for Memorial Day weekend for residents and visitors with the purchase of a park sticker or day pass. The Mayor is encouraging all residents to advantage of all that the city has to offer with its vast waterfront and more than 1,300 acres of public parks.

Seaside Park and Beardsley Park

Annual Passes

Annual Parking Sticker (Resident Permit) — Vehicle Registered in Bridgeport): $15

Annual Parking Sticker (Non-Resident CT Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT: $130

Annual Parking Sticker (Special Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill): $20

Annual Parking Sticker (Out of State Permit) — Vehicle Registered Out-of-State with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill): $20

Day Passes

Seaside Park, CT Registration: $30 Weekdays / $40 Weekends & Holidays

Seaside Park, Out of State Registration: $50 Weekdays / $60 Weekends & Holidays

Beardsley Park, CT Registration: $25

Beardsley Park, Out of State Registration: $30

Park stickers will be available for purchase at the checkpoint booths at Seaside Park and Beardsley Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Checkpoint booths will be open 8am to 6pm on Weekends & Holidays and 8am to 4pm on Weekdays.

Stickers can only be purchased for the vehicle entering the park with proof of registration. The sticker will be affixed to the windshield by a checkpoint attendant. Park stickers will also be available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation Department, 7 Quarry Road, Trumbull, CT. Parks and Recreation Department office hours are Monday through Friday 8am to 4pm.

Out-of-State vehicles and “Dealer Plate” vehicles may purchase day passes ONLY.

If you have an Out-of-Town (CT) or Out-of-State vehicle but pay Bridgeport property taxes – please visit the Parks and Recreation Department during office hours with a current City of Bridgeport property tax bill to acquire a sticker. These stickers are NOT SOLD directly at the park checkpoints.

Senior Park Stickers

Bridgeport resident senior citizens (65 and older) are eligible for a free lifetime Senior Park Sticker with proof of Bridgeport car registration and proof of age. Senior Park Stickers can only be acquired at the Parks and Recreation Department during office hours.

Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach Taxi Service will be open Weekends & Holidays ONLY until 4th of July Weekend and then begins 7-day-a-week service. The Taxi Service to Pleasure Beach begins at 10am and stops at 4pm and Pleasure Beach closes at 6pm.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department website at www.Bridgeportct.gov/ParksandRec.

