Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2019-05-25 @ 6:57pm– #Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Hospital had a person arrive at the hospital in a private vehicle. Police believe at this time and are investigating a scene behind 294 Lafayette Street which is just on Atlantic Street.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Persona llegó al hospital herido por tiros

2019-05-25 @ 6:57pm – #Bridgeport CT – Bridgeport Hospital tuvo una persona llegar al hospital en un vehículo privado. La policía cree en este momento y está investigando una escena detrás de 294 la calle Lafayette que está justo la calle Atlantic .