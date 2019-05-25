Bridgeport News: Two Crashes

2019-05-25 @ 5:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two separate crashes to report:

A crash with injuries at East Main Street and Spring Street. One of the drivers fled, leaving a woman in his car as he fled down Spring towards Brooks Street. It sound like police apprehended him.

A second crash on Capital Avenue near North Avenue near the highway. No word on any injuries.

Noticias de Fairfield: Dos Accidentes

2019-05-25 @ 5:35pm – #Bridgeport CT – dos accidentes separados para reportar:

Un accidente con lesiones en la calle East Main y Spring. Uno de los conductores huyó, dejando a una mujer en su carro mientras huía hacia la calle Spring hacia la calle Brooks . Suena como la policía lo arresto.

Un segundo accidente en la Avenida capital cerca de la avenida North cerca del autopista. No hay noticias de lesiones