Bridgeport News: Two Crashes

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2019-05-25 @ 5:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two separate crashes to report:

A crash with injuries at East Main Street and Spring Street.  One of the drivers fled, leaving a woman in his car as he fled down Spring towards Brooks Street.  It sound like police apprehended him.

 

A second crash on Capital Avenue near North Avenue near the highway.  No word on any injuries.

 

Noticias de Fairfield: Dos Accidentes

2019-05-25 @ 5:35pm – #Bridgeport CT – dos accidentes separados para reportar:

Un accidente con lesiones en la calle East Main y Spring. Uno de los conductores huyó, dejando a una mujer en su carro mientras huía hacia la calle Spring hacia la calle Brooks . Suena como la policía lo arresto.

Un segundo accidente en la Avenida capital cerca de la avenida North cerca del autopista. No hay noticias de lesiones

